Facebook: Gov’s page was not taken down because of content

Facebook Facebook logo is displayed outside of the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park,...
Facebook Facebook logo is displayed outside of the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (Paul Sakuma, AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Facebook has indicated the campaign page of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was briefly taken down after it was mistakenly flagged as an imposter account.

But the social media giant says the site was restored Tuesday after the error was detected and that the step was not related to any content on the page for her 2022 reelection bid.

The Republican governor suggested, however, that the move was prompted by her staunch criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate.

An Ivey campaign statement called Facebook’s explanation a “nonsense excuse.” Ivey strongly encouraged vaccinations though she’s among Republican leaders nationwide who have vowed resistance to Biden’s mandate.

