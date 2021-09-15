Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race.

The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year.

Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. He called transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga in gym class part of a “beast with three heads” threatening children. He criticized a new law that allowed yoga in schools.

Ivey’s campaign joked that it appreciated his commitment on fighting yoga.

