Have your rain gear handy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deep layer of tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression Nicholas is located over Alabama and the Deep South. That means plenty of rain.

Rain chances are highest today, but stay high through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will be a rainy day with everyone getting wet. It may not rain every single minute of the day, but most all of your Wednesday is wet with steady light to moderate rain. A storm or two is possible.

Thursday will be pretty wet as well with areas of rain and embedded storms, but there will be breaks. Coverage drops from 90% today to 70% on Thursday.

Rain and a few storms is likely Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances stay pretty high as we round out the week and push through the weekend. That’s courtesy of plenty of tropical moisture remaining overhead. It’s unlikely that Friday, Saturday or Sunday is a washout from start to finish, but your chance of getting wet is pretty high around 60%.

Most guidance suggests elevated rain and thunderstorm chances continuing into next week as well as no changes to the overall pattern are anticipated.

Total rain will reach 3-5" in many places over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

By the time we get to the middle of next week, our area will pick up a healthy 2-5″ of rainfall. However, we are not anticipating any big flooding issues due to the rain falling over a 7-day period.

With the high-end rain coverage and extra cloud cover we’re only expecting high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Our normal high for mid-September is 90 degrees.

It stays tropical over the next week with plenty of mugginess. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity, though, will certainly not be below normal. It will be very muggy with tropical-like conditions for the foreseeable future!

