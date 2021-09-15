Advertise
Man charged with trafficking meth in Troy

Police say Laterrance Jerome Pennington, 33, of Troy, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and obstructing government operations.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police charged a man with trafficking meth Wednesday morning.

Police say Laterrance Jerome Pennington, 33, of Troy, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and obstructing government operations.

According to police, at 8:52 a.m., an officer pulled over a car with an expired tag in the 100 block of Highway 231.

Pennington was identified as the driver. Police say he had a revoked driver’s license along with an outstanding warrant with the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say they asked Pennington to exit the car but he refused. Officers were able to get him out of the car without further incident.

A large amount of multi-colored pills were found in the car. According to police, the pills field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pennington was placed in the Pike County Jail under a $51,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

