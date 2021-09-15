Montgomery City Council discusses new budget proposal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery City Council members say it will be a while longer before a new 2022 budget for the city is approved.

The city is expected to receive over $272 million in revenue in the coming year. In the proposed budget, $16 million of that would go toward double-digit raises for all city employees.

Mayor Steven Reed has also added several new departments into the budget process to address important issues in the city, from crime and violence to economic development, but Councilwoman Audrey Graham questions that decision, wondering if those new initiatives could be incorporated into existing departments.

“I do understand that the mayor is attempting to do something different. I just don’t know if all of the council has his vision, so maybe there needs to be more communication about the vision because we’re missing that component of it,” Graham said.

No matter what the initial spending plans look like, council members say adjustments to the budget will still likely be necessary.

“I have been in this position before when I was in the mayor’s chair, and reality, you have to make adjustments mid-year if things do not work out so that’s an alternative we have in making a budget go,” Councilman Charles Jinright said.

Whatever is decided on, council members say they will make sure the city remains financially stable going into the new fiscal year.

