Montgomery public school board passes fiscal 2022 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education has voted unanimously for the fiscal 2022 budget.

The approved budget has total revenues amounting to $519,502,079. They are broken up as follows:

General fund - $250,396,931

Special revenue fund - $229,803,340

Debt service fund - $5,196,929

Capital projects fund - $33,297,741

Fiduciary fund (expendable trust) - $807,138

The budget also provides an 8% raise for support staff and a 13.5% raise for bus drivers.

That budget, including fund breakdowns, can be seen here.

System leaders say they’ve met budgeting goals and even exceeded state requirements in some ways.

The budget will now be sent to the state department for approval.

