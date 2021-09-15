Advertise
Montgomery public school board passes fiscal 2022 budget

The Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve the fiscal 2022 budget on Sept. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education has voted unanimously for the fiscal 2022 budget.

The approved budget has total revenues amounting to $519,502,079. They are broken up as follows:

  • General fund - $250,396,931
  • Special revenue fund - $229,803,340
  • Debt service fund - $5,196,929
  • Capital projects fund - $33,297,741
  • Fiduciary fund (expendable trust) - $807,138

The budget also provides an 8% raise for support staff and a 13.5% raise for bus drivers.

That budget, including fund breakdowns, can be seen here.

System leaders say they’ve met budgeting goals and even exceeded state requirements in some ways.

The budget will now be sent to the state department for approval.

