Opelika High School graduate receives Oprah scholarship

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika High School graduate has been selected as an Oprah Winfrey Leadership Scholar.

Taylor Smith is one of 15 recipients of the four-year scholarship program.

Oprah emphasized it was hard work, not luck, that got them here and to remember their worthiness as they head off to college. Congratulations to Taylor!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.