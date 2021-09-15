Public help sought after 2 children dropped off at Wetumpka home
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify two children who were dropped off at a home Wednesday and find their guardians or parents.
Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office said the unidentified children were left at a home off of Highway 9 in Wetumpka around 11 a.m.
If you or someone you know can identify the children or know who their parents are, please contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5546.
