Report: Air Force stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSFA) - Media outlets are reporting that a United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Bomber made an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

The NBC station in Kansas City reports that it happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The base said there was an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission, according to KSHB 41.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft did not catch fire but did sustain damage. The type of damage was not specified.

The cause of the problem is under investigation.

