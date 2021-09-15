Advertise
Samford University to name field after Bowden

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(Phil Sears | Associated Press)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama has announced they will name their football field after Bobby Bowden next Saturday, September 25.

The field naming is the second time Samford has honored Bowden. The university erected a statue outside of the stadium in 2013.

“Although Bobby Bowden is perhaps best known for his amazing coaching career, he is also known in the Samford community as a devoted family man and a person of deep Christian faith,” Samford University President Dr. Beck Taylor said. “We want to honor Coach Bowden’s exemplary character and his love for all things Samford with the naming of Bobby Bowden Field. We are proud to link our football program with his enduring legacy.”

Bowden was a Samford graduate and a Little All-American in his career with the Bulldogs from 1949-1952 before leading the program as head coach from 1959-1962.

The legendary head coach passed away on August 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bobby Bowden Field will be dedicated prior to the Bulldogs’ matchup with East Tennessee State University and members of his family, including his wife, Ann, will be on hand.

For more on Sanford’s field dedication, click here.

