Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A family is urging people to get vaccinated after their 73-year-old relative was turned away...
Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals
New York City
Calera woman pleads guilty to stealing $120k in welfare, housing benefits in NYC

Latest News

In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram
WSFA, AARP set to hold anti-fraud virtual phone bank
WSFA, AARP set to hold anti-fraud virtual phone bank
CrimeStoppers Tony Garrett talks scams targeting the elderly
CrimeStoppers Tony Garrett talks scams targeting the elderly