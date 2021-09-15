UAB police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 2:20 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near 65th Street North at 4th Court North.
Police say an off-duty UAB police officer on a motorcycle was escorting a funeral when he was struck by a vehicle.
The officer was transported to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle that hit the off-duty officer fled the scene on foot.
There are no suspects in custody.
