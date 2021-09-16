Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ADPH addresses ‘concern’ over possible antibody treatment shortage

While the health department encourages the treatment, ADPH said it is not a replacement to...
While the health department encourages the treatment, ADPH said it is not a replacement to getting vaccinated.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama medical professionals showed concern this week over the federal government’s decision to limit access to monoclonal antibody treatment.

“What I’m more worried about is the restriction on the availability of monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told WSFA 12 News on Monday. “I’m quite certain monoclonal antibodies have played a major role in keeping people out of the hospital.”

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state will play a larger role in distribution. Rather than medical facilities ordering treatments from manufacturers, they will now come through the state.

The federal government will determine each state’s weekly amount of monoclonal antibody products based on COVID-19 cases and the amount of products being used by healthcare providers.

ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said that while “there’s a concern” over a possible shortage, the health department is involved in the process and has Alabama’s best interests at heart.

“The state will be working in this and of course, the state’s mission being so strongly focused on getting this product out to entities to be able to use this product for patients,” Landers said. “The state of Alabama continues to work very hard on that particular mission.”

ADPH will identify locations that receive products as well as the number of products delivered.

While the health department encourages the treatment as soon as possible to prevent further hospitalizations, Landers said it does not replace the vaccine, as the immunity created through monoclonal antibody treatments wears off in about 90 days.

“Vaccine is everywhere,” Landers said. “So again, get your vaccine and follow your mitigation, so that you will significantly reduce your risk of getting COVID, and you won’t have to be treated with monoclonal antibodies.”

In addition to vaccines being more preventative, the doctor also said it is easier to get the shot than wait for monoclonal antibody treatments.

She said the infusion process takes about an hour, followed by an observation period that can tack on an additional hour.

“It’s not a simple process,” Landers said. “So that’s just something to be aware of, and to help people to understand that that’s part of the reason we say it’s not a substitute for vaccine.”

“Early on, I was hearing people say, ‘Well, I’m not really worried about it anymore, we’ve got these monoclonal antibodies, I’ll just go get that if I get sick,’” Landers said. “That’s not necessarily the thing you want to do and the way you want to approach this.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
‘Substantial’ daily death rate cited for Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization decline
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Latest News

Residents like James Forzano have expressed frustrations over what he, and residents in both...
Trash collection problems cause another issue for Autauga, Elmore county residents
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing
Facebook Facebook logo is displayed outside of the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park,...
Facebook: Gov’s page was not taken down because of content
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle