Alabama health officials to give COVID-19 update Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to give an update on the latest COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination efforts.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide an update starting at 10 a.m. Friday. WSFA 12 News will carry the briefing on air, online and on our apps.

The state has seen a slight decline in the number of daily hospitalizations. According to ADPH data, 2,223 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

ADPH reported 3,972 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Over 761,000 cases of the virus have been reported since March 2020.

As of Thursday, over 2.3 million people in Alabama have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

