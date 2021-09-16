Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new burger restaurant now open in the capital city.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar employees celebrated the restaurant’s opening in EastChase Thursday. It’s located right by Jersey Mike’s.

The burger chain is known for serving made from scratch items.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar feature an outdoor patio eating area and curbside pickup for their burgers, salads and sandwiches.

