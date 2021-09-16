Advertise
Montgomery Regional Airport reopens following bomb threat

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Regional Airport has reopened after officials shut down operations Thursday morning to investigate a bomb threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the bomb threat investigation but has not provided any further details.

Police units that were stationed at the facility’s entrance gates have since left the area.

During the shutdown, the airport suspended both incoming and outgoing flights. It’s unclear how quickly flights will return to normal patters following the delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

