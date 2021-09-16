Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.(U.S. Customs & Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE, Texas (CNN) - Two children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday near the Rio Grande.

Authorities say agents were performing their usual operations when they noticed something on the riverbank.

They then came upon a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.

The children didn’t need medical attention and were taken to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station in order to be processed.

Officials conducted a search of the area and no other people were found.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
.
The Rundown - Sept. 17th-19th
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin