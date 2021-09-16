Fallen tree partially blocks Thursday morning Hayneville traffic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Torrential rains from Hurricane Nicholas caused an inconvenience Thursday morning for some Lowndes County commuters.

A large pecan tree fell on a bridge, partially blocking traffic on Highway 21 between Hayneville and Mosses.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday but road crews have since sawed back much of the tree and traffic is flowing again.

Authorities at the scene said there was no traffic at the time the tree fell and no injuries involved.

