The high rain and thunderstorm chances are staying put

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let’s start with a positive tidbit before we jump into things: no day over the next week will feature an all-day rain like we saw yesterday.

That’s the good news. The bad news? Every day will have a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. While most of us won’t see washout conditions on any one day, rain chances will be high.

Rain chances are near 60% every day through next Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Plentiful moisture continues to push in from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in daily rain coverage around 60-70%. No two days will be identical in terms of who sees the most rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet between now and next Wednesday is high each and every day.

And unlike yesterday, there will be the threat of not only showers and tropical downpours, but a few thunderstorms mixed in as well.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

By the time we get to the middle of next week, our area will pick up 2-4″ of additional rainfall. We are not anticipating any big flooding issues due to the rain falling over an extended period.

Could we see a few random instances of flash flooding due to the potential for heavy tropical downpours? Yes. Is it likely? Absolutely not.

It stays tropical through at least next Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

With the high-end rain coverage and extra cloud cover we’re only expecting high temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Our normal high for mid-September is 89-90 degrees.

Unlike the temperatures, the humidity will certainly not be below normal. It will be very muggy with tropical-like. Dew points will continue to be in the lower 70s.

Highs stay below normal due to elevated rain and storm chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of tropical-like, let’s take a look at the current scene out in the Atlantic Basin...

We’ve still got three areas being monitored for tropical development. Two of those have a “high” chance of becoming a tropical depression; one in the eastern Atlantic and one off the East Coast of the United States.

Still two systems with a "high" chance of becoming at least a tropical depression. (WSFA 12 News)

Each of them will likely become a tropical depression and then strengthen into a tropical storm. If they both do in fact reach tropical storm status, they will receive a name. The next two names on the list are Odette and Peter.

