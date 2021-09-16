Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified

LOWDNES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the human remains found by a fisherman at Holy Ground Park last week.

The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators. His remains had been submerged in the Alabama River off Holy Ground Road since 1989.

Investigators say Suther was on the run from police on felony charges at the time. The charges involved an alleged rape and sexual assault.

Last November, a 1986 Chevrolet Blazer was recovered from the same location in the river. The vehicle was registered to Suther.

It’s not clear how Suther ended up in the river. Investigators say the case remains “a death investigation.” Anyone with information about Suther is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

