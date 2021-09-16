Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’

FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond, southwest London.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state.

Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip’s will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published.

“I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills,” McFarlane said in a written judgment. “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”

The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the contents of the will.

McFarlane said that as president of the High Court’s family division, he is custodian of a safe which holds 30 envelopes, each containing the sealed will of a deceased royal, including the late Queen Mother Elizabeth and the current queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Both died in 2002.

In the years that followed, a man who claimed to be Margaret’s illegitimate son, Robert Brown, fought a failed court battle to have both wills unsealed in order to seek evidence for his claim.

The judge said that while there might be “public curiosity” about royal wills, “there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information.”

The ruling came after a court hearing in July that was held in private. Media organizations were not allowed to make the case for publishing the will.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Law enforcement is asking asking the public for help identifying two suspects and an accomplice...
Armed suspects wanted after 2 Autauga County businesses targeted for burglary

Latest News

This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Friday.
Alabama’s weather stays wetter than usual
Security footage of suspect's car in a shooting into home in Dallas County
Security footage of suspect's car in a shooting into home in Dallas County
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to...
Reward offered after multiple shots fired into Dallas County home