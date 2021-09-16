Advertise
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead. His name has not ben released.

No arrest has been made.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

