Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead. His name has not ben released.

No arrest has been made.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.