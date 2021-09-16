Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

Copyright 2021 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Law enforcement is asking asking the public for help identifying two suspects and an accomplice...
Armed suspects wanted after 2 Autauga County businesses targeted for burglary

Latest News

This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Friday.
Alabama’s weather stays wetter than usual
Security footage of suspect's car in a shooting into home in Dallas County
Security footage of suspect's car in a shooting into home in Dallas County
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to...
Reward offered after multiple shots fired into Dallas County home