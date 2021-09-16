Advertise
New COVID-19 test could provide results in seconds

By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new rapid testing technology being developed by engineers at Auburn University.

Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering at the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn, helped develop the device, and he hopes this improves people’s quality of life.

“That’s the whole thing that I am excited about when I am doing research you know make the economy better make the human life better,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

And with this new COVID-19 rapid test, Mahjouri-Samani will be able to do just that, and extremely quicker than current tests.

“The other technique which is the antigen testing, they take a sample and then after two-three hours they will tell you the results, but that test requires a huge sample and also still you need to go to a special facility,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

The test he helped developed will deliver results almost instantaneously because it is electric-based.

“As soon as you drop a sample on the surface, it gives you a signal you can see whether this is the right signal or it is negative,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

Not only will this reduce wait times, people experienced at the beginning of the pandemic, but those who do test positive will also be able to find treatment sooner rather than later.

The professor says devices like this normally aren’t available to the public for 10 to 20 years. However, with the pandemic, he says more corporations and people are working together to make it available sooner.

