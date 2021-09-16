New sewer system under construction in 2 Lowndes County communities

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. - A significant development is underway in two Lowndes County communities. It affects more than a thousand homeowners in small towns like Mosses and Gordonville that have never had this before.

Those residents are on the verge of saying goodbye to septic tanks and hello to a brand new underground sewer system.

Prayers were answered as work got underway to build the new sewer system. This week, the Mosses Water and Sewer Board took over operations for the first time.

“This is momentous for this community. This is quality of life being improved for generations in ways they never experienced before,” said Will Barrett, project manager for Civil Southeast.

This has been in the works for 14 years. The total cost of the project is around $7 million, with the bulk of that coming through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

Engineers expect the new system to be done next June.

This is so much more than putting in close to 20 miles worth of sewer lines and rehabbing an old treatment plant. It’s much deeper. It’s a generational shift in the quality of life in these parts.

“It is excellent for health purposes. It’s great for growth and opportunities,” said Gordonville Mayor Orbuty Ozier.

For as long as anyone can remember, hundreds of residents between the two towns have had to rely on septic tanks. Now the septic tanks are done away with by being filled up with sand.

“We have a lot of smells and all kind of things going on,” said Mosses Mayor Harold Bell, who said the new sewers “would be a benefit for the people.”

This is so much more than putting in close to 20 miles worth of sewer lines and rehabbing an old treatment plant. It’s much deeper. It’s a generational shift in the quality of life in these parts.

Part of the $7 million price tag includes a loan the Mosses Water and Sewer Board will have to pay back over 40 years with sewer fees.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.