Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago are calling rapper Nicki Minaj’s claim about the COVID-19 vaccine a waste of time.

In a tweet Monday, Minaj said her cousin in Trinidad “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

On Wednesday, health officials from the Caribbean nation debunked Minaj’s claim, saying there have been no such reported side effects.

“As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” said Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister.

“And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously.”

Meanwhile, Minaj is facing broad pushback for spreading misinformation, with experts saying there is no evidence that the vaccine affects fertility.

A White House official told CNN they reached out to Minaj, offering a call with a White House doctor to “answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats
Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that has smashed a...
Quite a catch: Catfish shatters state, maybe world, record
In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues