One Daleville store is supplying the wardrobe for their second Netflix film

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you catch the upcoming Netflix movie “We Have a Ghost”, you may want to pay attention to their wardrobe.

Assault Gear in Daleville supplied all uniforms for the military, CIA and Law Enforcement characters.

Even supplying tips on how the uniforms should look. The store’s owner says he was surprised to receive such an honor.

“I had no clue. I’ll be honest with you as far as what I expected my little shop was just something that I could retire on a shop that I could retire on again a shop to provide great service to our service members and those that are looking for survivor gear,” said Chris Miller - Owner of Assault Gear.

And this isn’t the first go around for Chris. He also supplied the wardrobe for a season of “Valor”.

“We Have a Ghost” release date has not been set yet but is expected by the end of this year or early next year.

