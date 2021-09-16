Advertise
Person sought in Montgomery robbery investigation

Montgomery police say this person robbed someone in the 100 block of Jones Street on Sept. 4, 2021.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
Montgomery police say this person robbed someone in the 100 block of Jones Street on Sept. 4, 2021.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for someone they say is wanted in a robbery investigation.

Police say the pictured individual robbed someone at gunpoint in the 100 block of Jones Street on Sept. 4. According to CrimeStoppers, this person told the victim empty to his pockets, then stole his book bag that had jewelry and an iPad.

Anyone who can help identify and locate this person is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

