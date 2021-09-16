Reward offered after multiple shots fired into Dallas County home

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to arrests in a Dallas County shooting.

Authorities say the incident happened Tuesday between 8:45 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. The unknown suspects fired a gun into an occupied dwelling in the 80 block of Quail Ridge Drive in the Valley Grande area.

Investigators released surveillance video footage of the suspect’s car in the moments before the shooting.

According to investigators, the victim’s home was shot into eight times. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour hotline at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

