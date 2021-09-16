Advertise
The Rundown: September 17th-19th

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

You don’t want to miss the Montgomery Biscuits last home series of the season! The Biscuits will be taking on the Birmingham Barons this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be fan appreciation night, Max fireworks, bark in the park, and more festivities all weekend long! So come out and support the butter and blue!

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is back doing productions and The Rundown couldn’t be more excited! The season starts off this weekend with “Shoebox Picnic Roadside”. This outdoor play is about a family on a road trip from Harlem, New York, to North Carolina for a picnic with their family. This is an outdoor experience and the audience will join the actors on that picnic! You get your own shoebox picnic to enjoy that will feature fried chicken, southern sides, and cake. This show runs until September 26th.

Now to an event that’s for all you dog lovers out there! The Elmore County Humane Society’s Bark in the Park is happening this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fort Toulouse. There will be a silent auction, vendors, and food. Event coordinators say this will be a good time for you and your doggies too!

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

