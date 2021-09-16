Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

State opposes Hubbard request for early release from prison

State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s...
State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.

The state attorney general’s office wrote in a Wednesday court filing that Hubbard’s belated apology for his ethics conviction does not merit early release.

Several community leaders wrote letters to the judge urging Hubbard’s release, including Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors had accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a bomb threat was under investigation at...
Montgomery Regional Airport reopens 2 hours after bomb threat
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

Latest News

Hurricane Sally: One year later
Hurricane Sally: One year later
Guardian Championship Pro-Am in Prattville
Guardian Championship Pro-Am in Prattville
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar employees celebrated the restaurant’s opening in EastChase Thursday.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opens in Montgomery
One year since Hurricane Sally hit Gulf Coast
One year since Hurricane Sally hit Gulf Coast
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified