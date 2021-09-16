Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect charged with capital murder in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

David Gilmore is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Brian...
David Gilmore is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Brian Foxhall.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following Wednesday’s deadly shooting off Vaughn Road.

David Gilmore, 34, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Brian Foxhall, also of Montgomery.

A police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road around 5:30 p.m. An affidavit states he was intentionally shot and killed inside a vehicle.

WSFA 12 News crews found the vehicle near Dunkin’ Donuts.

Gilmore was taken into custody Thursday. He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a bomb threat was under investigation at...
Montgomery Regional Airport reopens 2 hours after bomb threat
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

Latest News

Two Lowndes County communities eager to get their first ever underground sewer system. The days...
New sewer system under construction in 2 Lowndes County communities
1960s Montgomery will reportedly be the setting for a reboot of "The Wonder Years" featuring a...
Upcoming show ‘The Wonder Years’ casting extras in Montgomery
Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for B’ham woman
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Friday.
Alabama’s weather stays wetter than usual