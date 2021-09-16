Suspect charged with capital murder in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following Wednesday’s deadly shooting off Vaughn Road.

David Gilmore, 34, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Brian Foxhall, also of Montgomery.

A police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road around 5:30 p.m. An affidavit states he was intentionally shot and killed inside a vehicle.

WSFA 12 News crews found the vehicle near Dunkin’ Donuts.

Gilmore was taken into custody Thursday. He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.