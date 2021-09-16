Advertise
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to murder after the death of his brother.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An early August shooting that left a man critically injured has turned fatal more than a month after the incident, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Now, the charge against the suspect, Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has been upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

Prattville police were notified of the victim’s death Wednesday by the Montgomery hospital where he was being treated. The victim’s name has not been released, but he has been identified by the police department as Williams’ brother.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Blue Iguana Bar around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 6. Officers found Williams and the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Prattville police said their investigation determined the two had gone to the bar as patrons but became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting before they entered the business.

Williams was booked into the Autauga County Jail Wednesday evening on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

