Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school

The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday that authorities said was aimed at Enterprise High School students. One of the school's students has since been arrested.(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama teenager has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat against the high school they attend, according to police.

The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday that authorities said was aimed at Enterprise High School students.

After working with Enterprise City Schools and Supt. Zel Thomas, police arrested a 14-year-old EHS student around 8:30 Thursday morning.

“The Enterprise Police Department takes these threats seriously and the safety of our students is our utmost priority,” a department spokesman said after the arrest.

The suspect has not been identified by name and the exact content of the threat was not released.

At the beginning of school this morning, the individual who made the threatening social media post yesterday was...

Posted by Enterprise City Schools on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The school system confirmed the arrest but declined to release any other information.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Latest News

Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
.
The Rundown - Sept. 17th-19th
The Rundown
The Rundown: September 17th-19th
.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival kicks off 50th season