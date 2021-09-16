Tips about armed Prattville burglary suspects net 3 arrests

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several suspects have been arrested in connection to the weekend attempted burglaries of two Prattville gas stations in which security video showed two were armed.

The suspects have been identified as Tobias Lamar Walton and Xavier Lashawn Quince, both 19 and of Verbena, as well as Kyllar Dwayne Deason, 18, of Prattville.

Law enforcement issued an urgent plea to the public in an attempt to locate the suspects out of fear they could escalate into a more dangerous crime, such as armed robbery, if not apprehended.

The suspects were found and arrested Wednesday, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, after residents shared tips and leads in the case.

(L-R) Kyllar Dwayne Deason, 18, of Prattville, Tobias Lamar Walton and Xavier Lashawn Quince, both 19 and of Verbena, have been arrested and charge following two Prattville gas station attempted burglaries. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation started Sunday night after deputies responded to an alarm call at the 82 Market and Deli on Highway 82. On scene, they found windows and the door had been smashed out.

While investigating that incident, deputies were dispatched to the Posey Crossroads Store on County Road 57 where they found the same type of damage. A witness reported seeing two people fleeing on foot and being picked up by someone driving a vehicle.

After sharing security video with the community, the sheriff’s office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers got tips that lead their investigation toward the three men.

Each suspect is now charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and are being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail under bonds of $30,000 bond. Further charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.