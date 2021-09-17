Alabama climbs out of ICU bed deficit for first time in a month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in a month, Alabama’s hospitals have climbed out of a deficit for intensive care unit beds.

On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 1,548 staffed ICU beds across the state but 1,541 ICU patients. That means the state had seven available ICU beds, if needed.

The number of staffed beds does fluctuate throughout any given day, the hospital association has stated. That means the state could potentially slide back into negative territory, as it was on Thursday when there were 11 more ICU patients than ICU beds.

The situation reached critical levels on Aug. 17 when, after more than a month of daily increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients began to outnumber designated ICU beds. That left medical facilities looking for other options, including treatment of ICU patients in emergency rooms or on gurneys in hallways.

The number of COVID hospitalizations continued rising until Sept. 1, when it reached a peak of 2,890. Still, there have been days when deficits have reached more than 100 ICU beds with increasingly sicker patients who required advanced treatment.

The ICU crisis has eased with a drop in overall hospitalizations, but state health and hospital association officials have attributed the drop, at least in part, to a high number of deaths. Currently hospitals are treating 2,170 inpatients for COVID, down more than 700 in two weeks.

About 47% of ICU beds are filled with COVID patients, including 1 pregnant woman and 16 children. Additionally, about 72% of those in the ICU with COVID are on a ventilator, the hospital association confirmed.

Among adults currently hospitalized with COVID, 83% are unvaccinated.

