Alabama’s public schools report decline in COVID-19 cases

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the state’s public school systems.

A total of 6,382 cases were reported for the week among students and staff by all but two of the state’s 143 school systems. according to data released by Alabama’s health and education departments. That’s down from the 8,428 cases a week earlier when 135 systems sent data to the state.

Among the schools reporting data:

  • Auburn City Schools had 60 cases
  • Lee County Schools had 132 cases
  • Montgomery County Schools had 217 cases
  • Pike Road Schools had 54 cases
  • Butler County Schools had 67 cases
  • Dallas County Schools had 26 cases
  • Selma City Schools had 9 cases
  • Pike County Schools had 24 cases
  • Tallassee City Schools had 28 cases
  • Elmore County Schools had 134 cases
  • Autauga County Schools had 114 cases

During Friday’s press briefing, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said about 2,900 school aged children had an illness that occurred last week. That’s around 300% higher than what the state saw a year ago.

Harris said 53 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of them require ventilators.

