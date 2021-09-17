Bank on seeing wet weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern doesn’t change much over the next several days. While most of us won’t see washout conditions on any one day, rain chances will stay high.

Rain and storms are likely all weekend long, but it won't rain the entire time. (WSFA 12 News)

Plentiful moisture continues to push in from the Gulf of Mexico, which will result in daily rain coverage around 60-80%. At least through Monday. Rain chances come down a bit for Tuesday and even more so by Wednesday.

No two days will be identical in terms of who sees the most rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet between now and next Tuesday is about as high as it gets.

Numerous showers and storms expected Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day will bring the threat of heavy tropical downpours and embedded thunderstorms. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, our area will pick up 2-3″ of additional rainfall. We are not anticipating any big flooding issues due to the rain falling over a period of several days.

Rain chances stay very high through early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Could we see a few random instances of flash flooding due to the potential for heavy tropical downpours? Yes. Is it likely? Absolutely not.

With the high-end rain coverage and extra cloud cover we’re only expecting high temperatures in the 80s. Our normal high for mid-September is 89 degrees, so we are certainly running below average.

Total rain through next Wednesday morning will be 1-3" for most. (WSFA 12 News)

Unlike the temperatures, the humidity will certainly not be below normal. It will be very muggy with tropical-like. Dew points will continue to be in the 70s until a cold front sweeps through next Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking of tropical-like, let’s take a look at the current scene out in the Atlantic Basin...

We’ve still got three areas being monitored for tropical development. Two of those have a “high” chance of becoming a tropical depression; one in the eastern Atlantic and one off the coast of the Northeast.

Two areas maintain a "high" chance of development in the Atlantic Basin. (WSFA 12 News)

Each of them will likely become a tropical depression and then have a chance at strengthening into a tropical storm. If they both do in fact reach tropical storm status, they will receive a name. The next two names on the 2021 list are Odette and Peter.

We are definitely running behind 2020 despite it being active once again. We were already at Vicky as of mid-September last year!

