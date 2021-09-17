Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas

Advertise
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

Davis shot Brittain during a traffic stop June 23.

Davis, who is white, was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until the shooting occurred.

Brittain was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

