Florida man killed in crash on I-65 in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida resident has died following a vehicle crash Thursday evening in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Paul T. Norris, 78, of Crestview, was killed when the 2002 Ford pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree, state troopers said. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on I-65 near the 184 mile marker, about three miles west of Prattville.

Troopers said Norris was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

