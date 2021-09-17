Food for Thought 9/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Newtopia (3731 Malcolm Dr.): 100

Starbucks Trilogy Downtown Montgomery (124 Coosa St.): 98

Nancy’s Italian Ice (7976 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Newk’s Eatery (7800 Vaughn Rd.): 97

Low Scores

Miyako Japanese Steaks & Sushi (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 82

Priority item: dumpster was leaking sewage

Shark’s Fish & Chicken (4100 Norman Bridge Rd.): 86

Priority item: raw fish at improper temperature

Krystal (5650 Atlanta Hwy.): 90

Priority item: chicken in warmer at improper temperature

