Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Food for Thought 9/16

12 News Defenders
By Mark Bullock
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Newtopia (3731 Malcolm Dr.): 100

Starbucks Trilogy Downtown Montgomery (124 Coosa St.): 98

Nancy’s Italian Ice (7976 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Newk’s Eatery (7800 Vaughn Rd.): 97

Low Scores

Miyako Japanese Steaks & Sushi (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 82

Priority item: dumpster was leaking sewage

Shark’s Fish & Chicken (4100 Norman Bridge Rd.): 86

Priority item: raw fish at improper temperature

Krystal (5650 Atlanta Hwy.): 90

Priority item: chicken in warmer at improper temperature

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a bomb threat was under investigation at...
Montgomery Regional Airport reopens 2 hours after bomb threat
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
David Gilmore is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Brian...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

Latest News

Food for Thought 9/16
Food for Thought 9/16
Food for Thought 9/10
Food for Thought 9/10
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 9/9
Food for Thought 9/2
Food for Thought 9/2