Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Dale County vs. ACA
  • Straughn vs. St. James
  • Auburn vs. Jeff Davis
  • Bullock County vs. BTW Tuskegee
  • Elmore County vs. Tallassee
  • Ben Russell vs. Wetumpka
  • Pike Lib vs. Edgewood
  • Charles Henderson vs. Andalusia
  • Daleville vs. Opp
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Prattville Christian
  • Rehobeth vs. Pike Road
  • Central Tuscaloosa vs. Marbury
  • Talladega vs. Holtville
  • Prattville vs. Dothan
  • McKenzie vs. Samson
  • GW Long vs. Ariton
  • Lee vs. Russell County

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

