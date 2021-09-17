Advertise
Judge sends case involving slain Selma officer to grand jury

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of shooting to death Selma police officer Marquis Moorer in late July had a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in which the judge found probable cause to bound over to the Dallas County Grand Jury.

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs 18, is charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He’s been in police custody since the day after the officer’s death when he was picked up near Tuscaloosa by the U.S. Marshals- Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and State Bureau of Investigation agents. Stubbs was transported to the Chilton County Jail.

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 27,...
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 27, 2021. His significant other was also wounded but is expected to survive.(Source: Selma Police Department)

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 27 at Selma Square Apartments. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said at the time that Moorer was “ambushed” while on his lunch break and that a female companion, who has not been named, was injured.

The scene of the shooting that claimed the life of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer on July...
The scene of the shooting that claimed the life of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer on July 27, 2021.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

