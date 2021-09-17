Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hoping to aid unemployed residents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the unemployment rate is going down across the state, the governor said over 69,000 Alabamians were jobless in August – some of them in Lowndes County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

“I hadn’t worked since the beginning of COVID,” is a sentence Cpl. Prince Williams has heard firsthand. “It’s still people without jobs right now.”

Due to the personal nature of being a sheriff, and seeing people at their low points, Williams knows residents in the community are straining to secure a job.

“Most of the situations at hand right now - people dealing with like childcare, trying to figure out what they’re going to do with school being virtual too,” he said. “Should I work? Should I stay at home?”

Seeing people struggle to make income, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is taking action. They plan to host a job fair on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. on the Hayneville town square. The event will not only aid job hunters, but businesses hurting for employees.

“We got that out the way to at least kind of help impact our local economy as much as possible,” he said.

Dollar General, Love’s Travel Stops and the Montgomery Career Center are some of the booths that plan to attend according to the sheriff’s office.

“I have a gauntlet of different jobs, ranging from temp jobs to retail and even us at the sheriff’s department,” Williams said. “We’re hiring. We’re looking for people.”

Creating job security within the county is the top priority, but the official also said he wants residents to understand the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is a safe place to turn for assistance.

“The sheriff’s department is here for you too, like, we’re not just here to lock people up or just respond to accidents or whatnot,” he said. “We’re looking to better the community as well through economic growth.”

In addition to combating the unemployment that came about during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will also feature a vaccine clinic to fight the virus itself.

“This is the perfect time to kind of coincide where you have bodies here looking for jobs,” he said. “I can possibly help my family out or the next person out or just the community out by getting vaccinated.”

Shots will be provided by Parks Pharmacy.

