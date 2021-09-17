Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma

Advertise
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department held a press conference in regards to the murder of a 2-month-old child.

On Tuesday, September 14, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Opelika police responded to East Alabama Medical Center in reference to a dead child.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the 2-month-old child was brought into the emergency room by her father at 11 a.m. that day. Medical staff tried to save the child, but were unable to revive her.

Detectives began a death investigation which resulted in the child’s father becoming a suspect.

On September 16, 19-year-old Demarcus Smith was arrested and charged with murder.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the 2-month-old victim as Maliyah Stormi Smith.

Demarcus Smith is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

