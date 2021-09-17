Prattville’s RTJ Capitol Hill golf course hosts Symetra Tour Guardian Championship

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -The RTJ Capitol Hill Golf Course in Prattville is hosting the Symetra Tour Guardian Championship this weekend.

The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA, and the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.

This is the fourth annual Guardian Championship, but female professional golfers have competed at RTJ Capitol Hill since 2008. This is also the 23rd year for any professional golf on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Guardian championship will feature 120 professional women golfers from nearly 30 different countries. It will be played on the Senator Course.

The Symetra Tour Guardian Championship runs Friday-Sunday. Admission is free!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.