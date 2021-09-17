Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Student arrested after making shooting threat to LaGrange High School over social media

a
a(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department made an arrest after a shooting threat was made to LaGrange High School.

On September 15, LaGrange police and administration from LaGrange High School received a Snapchat saying that a school shooting will occur at the high school on September 16. This threat was specific as to when and where this was to occur.

This threat was also shared to other students and parents of students throughout the Troup County School System.

On September 16, the LaGrange Police Department and LaGrange High School Administration ensured that all students were safe while an investigation was conducted to identify the source of this threat.

As a result of this investigation, the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section was able to identify the 14-year-old LaGrange High School student who made this threat.

The suspect was detained while at LaGrange High School, transported to the LaGrange Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts, and disruption of school - since many students did not attend school on Sept. 16 in fear of a shooting.

The LaGrange Police Department continues to investigate this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

An additional 1-3" of rain is likely through Wednesday afternoon.
The unusually rainy pattern continues
Summer Fit Camp Finale at Tread Red Fun run walk .
Move Montgomery holds final Summer Fit Camp
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama sees more ICU beds open
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa, and around Univ. of Alabama campus
MPS superintendent discusses the 7 schools closed due to COVID-19
MPS superintendent discusses the 7 schools closed due to COVID-19