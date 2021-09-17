UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Health System’s policy requiring COVID vaccines for its workers was implemented in August before the announcement of federal directives.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order September 9 indicating federal rules and regulations will be issued in the coming weeks that will require COVID vaccines for workers at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid dollars.

Because UAB Health System must follow federal law, UAB Health System will remove its vaccine policy at this time.

UAB Health System leaders said they will wait for the detailed federal guidance to develop a replacement vaccine policy in order to ensure full compliance with federal law.

UAB said, “The safety of our patients, employees, friends and families is of the utmost importance. Because vaccines are safe, effective and a critical tool to end the pandemic, and because it is expected that federal guidelines will require the vaccine, we continue to strongly encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get a free COVID vaccine as soon as possible. The voluntary $400 incentive payment available to vaccinated employees who want it remains available.”

This is a letter the Attorney General’s Office sent to UAB. WBRC obtained this through an open records request Friday. To date, UAB has not responded.

