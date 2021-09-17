Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UPDATE: Judge denies William Darby’s motion for new trial

Huntsville police officer William Darby appears in court.
Huntsville police officer William Darby appears in court.(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The judge denied the request.

William Darby, the former Huntsville Police Officer sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of murder, is asking for a new trial.

In a court filing Thursday, Darby’s attorneys laid out 32 arguments for their position. You can read their full motion below. Some of the those arguments include:

  • The judge not allowing spectators violated Darby’s constitutional rights
  • The judge allowing spectators and media to watch the proceedings on a video feed, which was difficult to understand at times with the video cut off repeatedly during the trial was a violation of Darby’s rights
  • The judge was wrong to bar the jury from hearing testimony that Darby’s actions followed protocol and procedures, and that two other officers on the scene were sent to training following the incident. There was also a neighbor who claimed that the victim threatened police in the past that was not allowed to testify.
  • The 25 year sentence for Darby was excessive.

At this time, there’s been no response to the motion from the Madison County District Attorney.

MORE: Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

An additional 1-3" of rain is likely through Wednesday afternoon.
The unusually rainy pattern continues
Summer Fit Camp Finale at Tread Red Fun run walk .
Move Montgomery holds final Summer Fit Camp
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama sees more ICU beds open
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa, and around Univ. of Alabama campus