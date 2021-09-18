1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 4300 block of Nordale Drive around 2:30 a.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a victim, identified as Donyale Taylor, 33, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they also responded to a local hospital regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police determined that the incident happened in the 4300 block of Nordale Drive.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000

